No Family Left Behind: LG Manoj Sinha Hands Over Jobs, Promises Property Restoration to Terror Victims

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced that property snatched from victims and their families during decades of terrorism will be restored to rightful owners, calling it a decisive step to undo long-standing injustices.

“We are ensuring that no deserving family is left behind. Even cases where FIRs have not been filed will be investigated and justice will be served,” he said at a programme in the Lok Bhawan Auditorium in Srinagar, where he handed over appointment letters to 39 families from the Kashmir division affected by terrorism.

LG Sinha assured that the administration “will not abandon any family” and pledged continued assistance to all affected households. He said the government stands firmly with every victim’s family and will continue to assist them in every possible way. “We decided to identify genuine cases for rehabilitation and provide them government jobs,” he recalled, referring to the initiative launched 13 months ago after families from Kashmir shared their painful experiences with him.

Since then, more than 200 members of terrorism-affected families have been given jobs this year alone. Earlier, 41 families in the Jammu division and nine families impacted by the recent Nowgam blast were also handed appointment letters. “This isn’t just help; it’s our tribute to their sacrifice,” Sinha said, stressing that rehabilitation has been expedited in the last two years to ensure timely assistance.

Advertisement

Launching a sharp attack on previous governments, the LG alleged that genuine victims of terrorism were ignored while terrorists were glorified. “It’s a painful paradox that the funerals of terrorists were often magnified, while the real victims are forgotten. We will not allow this injustice to continue,” he said.

He accused earlier administrations of failing the victims by not giving their cases the priority they deserved, while sympathisers of terrorism enjoyed privileges. “On one hand, the OGWs were appointed in government jobs, on the other, the next of kin of terror victims were left to fend for themselves,” he said.

Advertisement

Sinha warned of strict action against those who attempt to promote or justify terrorism, declaring that “everyone who spreads false information and helps terrorism will be identified and punished,”. He added that in the last five years, dozens of government employees found directly or indirectly involved in terrorism have been dismissed, as part of a wider effort to cleanse institutions of extremist influence. “There was a time when innocent civilians were being killed, while the terror ecosystem flourished. Sympathizers of terrorism were given special privileges,” he said, adding that the process of cleansing institutions continues.

Expressing regret that the system had “failed” victims for generations, the LG said terrorism not only claimed lives but also shattered families and condemned innocent households into “decades of silence, stigma, and poverty,”.

He said, “Behind every brutal killing by terrorists lies a story of a home that never recovered, of children who grew up without parents. For a long time, the system ignored the pain and trauma of these families,”.