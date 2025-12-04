No Friday Check-Outs! Piyush Goyal Lauds Gen Z Outlook On 7-Day Grind

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the India-Russia Business Forum on Thursday evening along with Russian Minister for Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi. During the address, Goyal said that 1.4 billion Indians have a lot to offer to Russia, adding that entrepreneurship runs deep in India's DNA.

He further said that the young, hardworking, talented, skilled men and women from India can fill the 3 million talent shortfall that exists in Russia. “I'm sure even investors looking for high-value returns would find a lot of opportunities in India,” he added.

'Indians Willing To Work 7 Days A Week'

Piyush Goyal said that he can “assure” Russia that “our young people are not only very hardworking, they will not complain that it's Friday evening or it's Saturday and we need to go off”.

“Our young men and women are driven, willing to work seven days a week if the requirement is there, willing to really put in long hours, a lot of hard work, very committed, very, very conscious of their responsibilities, outcome-orientated,” he stated.

“We produce the world's largest number of STEM graduates, 2.4 million STEM graduates coming out of our universities and colleges every year. I am sure these young men and women, the talent from India can inject innovative design skills, analytics, research, and other capabilities which will enhance Russia's competitiveness in the world market,” Goyal added.

'Russia Is India's Sukh-Dukh Ka Saathi'

Goyal also called Russia a loyal companion that stays on India's side during both happy and sad times. “On hearing the word Russia the first word that comes to the mind of every Indian is India's Sukh Dukh Ka Saathi…It translates to a companion, a friend in good times and bad times.”

“Go to any part of India and you will hear the same bond of friendship between Russia and India,” Goyal added.