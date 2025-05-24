No Goal Is Impossible If Centre and States Work Like 'Team India': PM Modi at 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Centre and all state governments to work together as a single team to help the country achieve its goals.

"We have to increase the speed of development. If the Centre and all the States come together and work together like Team India, no goal is impossible," the Prime Minister said.

"Viksit Bharat is the goal of every Indian. When every state is Viksit, then Bharat will be Viksit. This is the aspiration of its 140 crore citizens," he added.

He made these remarks during the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting held at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

Key Takeaways From the Meeting

Speaking about India’s target to become a developed nation by 2047, the Prime Minister said, "We should focus on one goal, to make Bharat Viksit by 2047. We should have the aim of making each State Viksit, each city Viksit, each Nagar Palika Viksit and each village Viksit. If we work on these lines, we will not have to wait till 2047 to become Viksit Bharat."

Highlighting the potential of tourism, he proposed that each state develop at least one international tourist destination.

"States should develop at least one tourist destination per State at par with global standards and by providing all facilities and infrastructure. One State: One Global Destination. It would also lead to development of the neighbouring cities as tourist places," he said during the meeting.

Addressing the country's rapid urbanisation, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for more future-ready cities.

"India is getting rapidly urbanised. We should work towards future-ready cities. Growth, innovation and sustainability should be the engine for the development of our cities," he stated.

He also advocated for greater participation of women in the workforce, stating, "We must work towards inclusion of women in our work force. We must make laws, policies so that they can be respectfully integrated in the workforce."

This was the Prime Minister’s first meeting with Chief Ministers of all States and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

The theme of the meeting was ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047’.