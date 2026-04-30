'No Greeting For Convicted MPs, MLAs': Maharashtra Govt Amends Protocol

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has issued a corrigendum to its November 2025 circular on according courtesy to Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), clarifying that officials are not required to stand and greet public representatives in certain situations, including when they are involved in legal or election-related proceedings.

According to the revised government circular dated April 28, 2026, the earlier provision mandating officers to stand and greet legislators upon their arrival and departure from government offices has been modified with specific exceptions.

"In the above-mentioned Government circular, point no. 1.2 stated, 'Whenever a Member of the Legislature/Parliament visits or arrives at an office and leaves after completing the visit, officers should stand up and greet them,'" the circular noted.

It further stated, "Instead, point no. 1.2 shall now be read as follows: 'If a public representative has been convicted in a criminal or any other case, or has been called for inquiry/hearing as an appellant or party, or is present in a government office in connection with the election process (such as filing nomination papers, scrutiny, hearings, etc.), then in such situations, when the Member of Legislature/Parliament arrives or leaves after the visit, it is not necessary for officers to stand up and greet them.'"

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The corrigendum added that in such cases, officials must treat public representatives like ordinary citizens. "In such cases, concerned officers are expected to treat public representatives like ordinary citizens, without any discrimination, in accordance with the law, rules, and prevailing circumstances," it said.

The circular is part of a revised and comprehensive set of guidelines issued by the General Administration Department regarding "giving of honour and courtesy" to legislators, consolidating circulars issued between July 27, 2015, and August 20, 2021.