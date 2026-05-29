No Immediate Relief For Cockroach Janta Party As Delhi HC Refuses To Restore X Handle

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to give any immediate relief to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on his plea challenging the blocking of the party’s X account on national security grounds, with the court observing that the matter carries “far-reaching consequences” and requires detailed examination after hearing the Centre.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notice to the Union Government and X on Dipke’s petition but declined to order restoration of the handle at this stage.

“There may be some substance in your submissions but they all need to be considered. They will be considered holistically after hearing the other side. There are far-reaching issues. There are wider ramifications,” the court said during the hearing.

The Bench granted the Centre four weeks to file a comprehensive affidavit and listed the matter for further hearing on July 6.

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The court also directed the Review Committee constituted under the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking Access to Information by Public) Rules, 2009, to examine the challenge raised by Dipke and place its decision on record.

Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Dipke, sought interim restoration of the account and argued that the blocking order could not have been passed without granting the affected party an opportunity to be heard.

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Sibal further urged the court to direct X to place the blocking order on record, contending that courts in earlier cases had adopted a balanced approach by allowing specific allegedly offending posts to remain blocked while restoring access to the larger account.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and the Additional Solicitor General opposed the submissions on behalf of the Union Government.

During the proceedings, the court observed that neither the petitioner nor the court had seen the blocking order and said the issue of placing the order on record could be examined at a later stage after the Centre files its response.

The Bench also noted that the present case appeared to be distinct from earlier blocking disputes cited by the petitioner, indicating that the concerns raised by authorities related to the overall activity of the account rather than merely individual posts.

The court further observed that the legal framework governing such disputes is still evolving and the wider implications involved necessitated comprehensive consideration.

Solicitor General Mehta also raised concerns over the conduct of X, alleging that the intermediary appeared to be assisting the petitioner.

During the hearing, Sibal informed the court that Dipke is currently outside India and requested permission for him to participate in proceedings before the Review Committee virtually and through an authorised representative.

Justice Kaurav observed that such a request could be made before the Review Committee itself, which would consider it in accordance with law.

The court clarified that Dipke’s request for virtual appearance before the Review Committee would also be considered by the committee.