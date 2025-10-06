'Don’t Create Hype’: SG Tushar Mehta Defends Govt in Sonam Wangchuk Case

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, opposed attempts to 'create hype' around the detention and clarified that all due process under the law had been followed. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh on a plea filed by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA). The court has posted the matter for further hearing on October 14.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central Government, opposed attempts to “create hype” around the detention and clarified that all due process under the law had been followed.

“Let us not create hype. Nobody is being prevented from meeting him,” Mehta told the bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria. He added that Angmo’s request to meet her husband had been permitted and that Wangchuk was receiving all necessary care in custody.

Responding to Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal’s contention that the grounds of detention had not been shared with the family, Mehta said, “The grounds of detention have been supplied to Sonam Wangchuk as required under the law.”

Sibal, representing Angmo, argued that the detention was unconstitutional and that Wangchuk’s arrest was an attempt to silence a peaceful environmentalist. He sought interim relief to allow medical access and a meeting between the couple.

Mehta, however, maintained that the activist had been examined by medical officers and had himself stated that he did not require any medication. He reiterated that any medical supplies, if needed, would be provided.

“An unnecessary emotive atmosphere is being created to suggest he’s being deprived of medicines or access to his wife. That’s not the case,” Mehta said.

Wangchuk was detained under the NSA on September 26, two days after violent protests in Leh demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four dead and several injured.