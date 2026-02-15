Updated 15 February 2026 at 19:31 IST
'No Incident of Gunfire, IED Blast, Loss of Lives': Govt Factchecks Social Media Post On Death of 12 Soldiers in Rajouri
PIB Fact Check further said that the “shared clip is old” and described that it "shows a controlled defusion of an IED recovered from a bag dropped by Pakistani drone in Poonch.”
New Delhi: The central government's fact checking unit, PIB Fact Check, has debunked a sensitive social media post which claimed that militants opened fire on an Indian Army vehicle in Rajouri that allegedly led to the death of 12 soldiers, saying that the “claims are fake” and no such incident has taken place.
“A social media post claims that militants opened fire on an Indian Army vehicle in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir, followed by gunfire and an IED blast, injuring 12 soldiers #PIBFactCheck ❌ The claims made are #Fake. No such incident of gunfire, IED blast, injuries, or loss of life has occurred,” PIB Fact Check clarified in a post on X.
PIB Fact Check even posted the link of the original footage of the incident which was posted on January 1, 2026.
The fact-check comes on a day the security agencies busted 8,000 "mule accounts" in Jammu and Kashmir. These accounts serve as the backbone of global scam networks, and funds from these accounts are used for financing anti-national activities. According to reports, these accounts served as the "weakest yet most crucial link" and are often used to convert stolen money into cryptocurrency.
Earlier this month, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was killed by security forces in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. India Army's White Knight Corps said the elimination took place as part of the ongoing Operation Trashi-I.
“In the continuing search and elimination of terrorists in the Kishtwar region, where the hunt has already led to several contacts in the dense forests and challenging terrain, contact was re-established with the terrorists on the run in the ongoing joint Operation Trashi-I, by the troops of CIF Delta WhiteKnightCorps, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF at around 5.45 pm today in the general area of Dichhar, Kishtwar. One terrorist has been successfully neutralised. Operation is in progress,” the White Knight Corps had said in a post on X.
