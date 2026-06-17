'No Limits To His Depravity, He'll Not Succeed': Jairam Ramesh Accuses Amit Shah of Poaching Oppn Leaders

New Delhi: Amid Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders' defection buzz, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of leading a campaign to weaken the Opposition and integrate them into the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Jairam alleged that Shah is using "mind-boggling" incentives and enticements to lure members of the Opposition, many of whom were elected on strong anti-BJP platforms, to switch sides.

In an X post, he said that the alleged political manoeuvring is a direct attempt to "compensate for his humiliation" for when the Delimitation Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha.

"The Union Home Minister is continuing his onslaught on the Opposition and his wrecking of Indian democracy to compensate for his humiliation in the Lok Sabha on April 17, 2026 when he failed to have the Delimitation Bills passed. His allurements are enticing a number of those who were elected just two years ago on a strong anti-BJP agenda to now join the BJP. The incentives reportedly being extended to them are mind-boggling," he said.

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The Congress leader's remarks come as TMC has been seeing dissension and rebellion among its MLAs and MPs after defeat in the assembly polls. 20 Lok Sabha MPs of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have decided to merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and extended support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Maharashtra is also witnessing "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join the ruling party. Back in 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two.

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Jairam Ramesh claimed that tactics being used by the Home Minsiter are similar to those working in the "mutual funds industry," describing a "wholly cynical" and "well-lubricated" campaign that offers packages to suit the individual needs of those they wish to poach.

"There are absolutely no limits to his depravity. But he will not succeed in his ultimate objective," he said.

Earlier in April, The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament, linked to the women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, were defeated in Parliament.

The development comes amid reports that six of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s nine Lok Sabha MPs are in touch with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and may break away to form a separate group in Parliament before formally merging with the ruling faction.

According to top sources, the MPs likely to defect include Omraje Nimbalkar from Dharashiv, Sanjay Jadhav from Parbhani, Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai North East, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar from Hingoli, Bhausaheb Wakchaure from Shirdi and Sanjay Deshmukh from Yavatmal-Washim. The name of Rajabhau Waje has also surfaced in discussions surrounding the possible rebellion.

Sources had earlier indicated that MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction were expected to meet at Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde's Delhi residence, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shrikant Shinde likely to be present. The reported plan involved the rebel MPs first constituting a separate faction within the Lok Sabha before subsequently merging with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Sources further claimed that Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Sanjay Dina Patil had already reached Delhi.