'No Longer A Bimaru State...': Uttar Pradesh Is One Of India's Growth Engines, Says CM Yogi
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that Uttar Pradesh has transformed into one of India's growth engines, declaring it is no longer a 'BIMARU' state.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday said UP has become one of India's growth engines and can no longer be called a 'bimaru' state during a virtual dialogue with all mayors on 'Developed UP-2047'. The chief minister said that before 2017, investors avoided the state due to poor roads and a lack of security, but today, the state boasts a network of highways and strong connectivity to every district, attracting investments.
During the 'Developed UP-2047', Chief Minister Yogi said, "...You have heard from all mayors how they have raised earnings of their respective municipal corporations. There are possibilities beyond this...Eight years ago, UP's GDP was Rs 12 lakh 75,000 crore, and we plan to take it to Rs 36 lakh crore by the end of this financial year... One used to come to invest in UP before 2017 because there were no good roads, and there was a lack of a secure atmosphere in the state. Today, we have a network of highways, good connectivity with other states, and ensure two or four-lane highway connectivity to every district headquarters."
The Chief Minister said over two crore jobs have been created under the One District One Product program, and 8.5 lakh government jobs have been provided so far. "UP has the country's first inland waterway connectivity from Varanasi to Haldia...A state that did not get investments is today getting proposals of Rs 45 lakh crore investments...More than 2 crore people have got employment due to the One District One Product program...Till now, we have given 8.5 lakh govt jobs in the state...It is the same state, but the will towards development of the state has brought transformation..Today, Ayodhya and Kashi, Mathura and Vrindavan have changed...Today, no one can call Uttar Pradesh a 'bimaru' state; instead, it is one of the growth engines of India," CM Yogi said.
