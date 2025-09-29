'No Longer A Bimaru State...': Uttar Pradesh Is One Of India's Growth Engines, Says CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday said UP has become one of India's growth engines and can no longer be called a 'bimaru' state during a virtual dialogue with all mayors on 'Developed UP-2047'. The chief minister said that before 2017, investors avoided the state due to poor roads and a lack of security, but today, the state boasts a network of highways and strong connectivity to every district, attracting investments.

During the 'Developed UP-2047', Chief Minister Yogi said, "...You have heard from all mayors how they have raised earnings of their respective municipal corporations. There are possibilities beyond this...Eight years ago, UP's GDP was Rs 12 lakh 75,000 crore, and we plan to take it to Rs 36 lakh crore by the end of this financial year... One used to come to invest in UP before 2017 because there were no good roads, and there was a lack of a secure atmosphere in the state. Today, we have a network of highways, good connectivity with other states, and ensure two or four-lane highway connectivity to every district headquarters."