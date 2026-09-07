‘No Meals, No Priority, No Refund’: SpiceJet Passenger Flags SpiceMax Service Failure, Refund Ignored

New Delhi: A SpiceJet passenger has alleged the airline failed to offer five out of six promised services under their SpiceMax package, despite charging ₹9,000 for two sectors, and did not react to numerous refund requests. The diabetic passenger has also expressed concern about the lack of food, claiming that the delay could have put his health at risk.

The passenger, who traveled with two other people on SpiceJet flight SG2450, PNR JI2FGK, claimed they paid for the SpiceMax package but did not receive several of the amenities promised. The passenger went on to say that the problem was especially concerning because they were diabetic and needed to eat on time in addition to taking medicine.

‘Could Have Been A Health Risk’: Passenger Alleges Meal Service Was Denied

The complaint states that the passengers paid for SpiceMax, which includes extra legroom, priority services, food and beverages, a welcome drink, a refreshing towel, and a pillow and blanket.

While extra legroom was supplied, the customer claimed that priority services, meal and beverage service, a welcome drink, a cool towel, and a pillow and blanket were not included.

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The passenger claimed they confronted the cabin crew particularly about the food and beverages and were informed that a refund will be issued. However, they stated that no prior notice was given of the lunch service's unavailability.

The passenger, who said they take diabetes medicine in the morning and evening, claimed that the lack of timely food created a health danger.

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Refund Complaint Sent On September 2, No Response Received

The passenger stated that they emailed SpiceJet on September 2, 2026, requesting a refund, but received no answer. They also phoned the airline's customer service, where a complaint was reportedly lodged, but claimed that no further communication or action was taken.

The passenger claimed to have paid ₹4,500 for each sector, totaling ₹9,000 for SpiceMax services.

Second Flight Raises Fresh Concern Over Meal Service

The issue allegedly continued on September 7, when the passenger was scheduled to travel on SG2442, under PNR FGBBKA.

The passenger said that even after contacting SpiceJet's customer service prior to the flight, officials were unable to clarify whether meal service would be available.

Concerned about the airline's handling of the situation, the passenger tagged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on X, demanding authorities to take action.