No Meat, Fish, Eggs on Republic Day: Koraput Collector's Directive To Prohibit Sale of Non-Veg Items on Jan 26 Sparks Row

Koraput (Odisha): In a controversial move probably aimed at imposing vegetarianism, the Collector and District Magistrate of Koraput District has issued a new directive in which he has asked officials to impose a one-day ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food items on January 26, to mark the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

The Collector has imposed a blanket ban on the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs and other non-vegetarian items on January 26. He has asked all the Tehsildars, Block Development Officers and Executive Officers across the district to enforce the directive. All officials have been asked to issue formal notifications within their respective jurisdictions to ensure strict compliance with the order.

"You are hereby requested to issue an official notification in your jurisdiction prohibiting sale of Meat, Chicken, Fish, egg, etc and other non-vegetarian items on 26th January 2026 on the occasion of 77th Republic Day Celebration in Koraput District. I am looking forward to your prompt action on this matter," the letter addressed to all Tehsildars, Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Executive Officers read.

Non-Veg Ban in Hotels and Restaurants in Ayodhya

The ban on non-veg food in Koraput comes at the back of a similar such directive issued by the Ayodhya Food Commissioner Manik Chandra Singh. On January 10, Singh imposed a strict ban on non-vegetarian food items in hotels and restaurants within Ayodhya Dham. The ban also includes online deliveries, and platforms will be subject to fines if they violate the rule.

“Non-vegetarian food has been banned from being served in hotels and restaurants in Ayodhya Dham,” Singh told ANI, adding that strict action would be taken against hotels and delivery platforms flouting the rules.

Meat Ban in Holy Cities in Punjab

Earlier on December 16, 2025, the Punjab government declared the walled city of Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district, and Talwandi Sabo (Sri Damdama Sahib) in Bathinda district as Holy Cities. This in turn, led to wide-ranging restrictions in these three cities, in order to preserve their religious sanctity. Several departments were asked to enforce prohibitions within the notified limits of these three cities, as part of this declaration. The Department of Animal Husbandry was also requested to impose a ban on the sale and consumption of meat in these cities. (With ANI inputs)