Vicky Kaushal Takes The Ranbir Kapoor Route, Quits Non-veg, Alcohol For Mahavatar: Report

For his third collaboration with Maddock Films after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal will appear in the film Mahavatar, based on the life of Lord Parashurama. Reports suggest that for the preparation of the epic, the actor has decided to give up on non-vegetarian food and alcohol. The movie will be directed by Stree 2 fame Amar Kaushik and is expected to go on floors next year.

Talking about the sacrifice, an insider in the know told Bollywood Hungama that both Vicky Kaushal and the director Amar Kaushik will give up on their food habits to prepare better for the film and to focus on the epic. The source told the publication, "A film like Mahavatar requires complete focus, and the duo have decided to give it all to make it a pure spectacle for the cinema-going audience. They have decided to quit non-veg food, and will start their prep for the film with a grand pooja ceremony towards the middle of next year."

The insider in the know also added that Vicky will inculcate the changes in his lifestyle after he wraps up Love and War, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is running behind schedule. The publication added, "While Amar has already given up on the food habits, Vicky has decided to do so once the shoot for Love And War is wrapped up. It's his way of showing respect to the part of Lord Parashurama." Mahavatar is reported to go on floors in 2026, and the makers are eyeing a 2028 release for the movie. Mahavatar was originally scheduled to release on Christmas 2026, but was massively delayed because of Vicky Kaushal's scheduling conflicts.



