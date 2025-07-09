'No Media Interactions Without Permission': Raj Thackeray Issues Strict Directive To MNS Workers Amid Language Row

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has issued a strict directive to all party workers and leaders, prohibiting them from speaking to the media without his explicit permission. Thackeray's drastic measure comes in the wake of a language row that escalated after the MNS workers attacked a food stall owner for not speaking in Marathi. He also instructed all the party workers to film the incident if they were physically assaulting or manhandling anyone over the Marathi language.

Thackeray's directive, addressed to the party workers, clearly asserted that no one from the party should interact with newspapers, news channels, or any digital media without his prior approval. Additionally, party members are barred from posting videos or reactions on social media, ensuring that the party's message is conveyed only through authorised channels.

Moreover, those officially assigned the responsibility of interacting with the media must also obtain Thackeray's permission before engaging with any form of media or expressing themselves on social media.

Raj Thackeray said, in a post on X, “A clear directive... No one from the party should interact with newspapers, news channels, or any digital media. Likewise, absolutely do not post videos of your reactions on social media.”

“And those spokespersons officially assigned the responsibility of interacting with the media should also not engage with any form of media without consulting me or obtaining my permission, nor should they express themselves on social media," he added.

The MNS chief's diktat came hours after party workers were captured and confronted by media personnel at various locations, allegedly exposing their knowledge regarding Maharashtra, the Marathi language, and Maratha history. Several videos of these interactions went viral on social media, prompting Thackeray to issue strong instructions to party workers.

The language row has stirred a wave of protests and counter-protests in the state. A large number of people from the MNS and other pro-Marathi groups under the aegis of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti held a counter-protest against traders who recently came together to condemn the assault on the food stall owner.

Several MNS members were detained, and leaders and workers of the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) also joined the protest.