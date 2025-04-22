Indian Traffic To Get Musical Twist? Tabla, Violin & Harmonium Might Replace Annoying Car Horns Soon

New Delhi: Tired of loud irritating car horns when in traffic? Government just might have the solution for you. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has suggested a new law that could replace the current loud vehicle horns with sounds of Indian musical instruments like the tabla, flute, violin, and harmonium. He believes this move will help reduce noise pollution and make honking less stressful for people.

Speaking at a recent event, Gadkari said, “I am planning to make a law that horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear — flute, tabla, violin, harmonium.”

Gadkari also highlighted that the transport sector is a major contributor to pollution in India, causing 40% of the country’s air pollution. He said the government is promoting the use of green and bio-fuel vehicles such as those running on methanol and ethanol.

He further noted that India earns the highest revenue from the export of two-wheelers and cars.

Back in 2014, the Indian automobile sector was valued at Rs 14 lakh crore. Now, it has grown to Rs 22 lakh crore. He proudly shared that India has now become the third-largest automobile market in the world only behind the US and China beating Japan.