No More Idols In Yamuna: Delhi Govt Installs ‘Visarjan Patras’ For ‘Khandit Murtis’ And ‘Pujan Samagri’ Under CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: In a bid to protect both faith and the environment, the Delhi government has introduced dedicated immersion vessels for fragmented idols and used worship materials. The initiative aims to discourage people from discarding such sacred items into the Yamuna River or dumping them in garbage heaps.

The collection centres have been set up under the supervision of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The move is being seen as an effort to strike a balance between respecting religious sentiments and addressing the mounting pollution crisis.

According to the government, by providing a respectful alternative for disposal, it hopes that devotees will no longer feel compelled to immerse damaged idols and leftover puja samagri in the river, a practice that has long contributed to the degradation of the Yamuna.

Respect For Faith And Push For Cleaner Yamuna

According to the government, the immersion containers will ensure that religious beliefs are honoured while also safeguarding the ecology. On one hand, the sanctity of worship materials will be maintained through proper collection, on the other, it will help curb pollution, particularly in the Yamuna.

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The government officials noted that broken idols and other ritual waste, when thrown into the river or left on roadside waste piles, not only hurt religious sentiments but also add to environmental damage. The new system seeks to address both concerns simultaneously through an organised collection mechanism.

The project has been launched as part of a major drive to restore the Yamuna and improve waste management practices linked to religious activities across the capital.

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BJP Delhi Shares Video On X

The information regarding the unique initiative was shared by the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through a video post on X. The video showed the newly installed ‘Visarjan Patras’ and explained their purpose to the public.

It is said that the collection centres initiated under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will help ensure that discarded religious materials are dealt with respectfully without polluting the river and the city’s surroundings.