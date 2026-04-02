No More Monkeying Around: Supreme Court Calls For Backup At Judges’ Homes

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a tender to hire trained personnel to tackle the growing monkey menace at judges’ residences and court premises.

According to an official notice, the court has invited bids to appoint an agency that will deploy “monkey chasers/handlers/repellers” to keep monkeys away from around 35-40 residential bungalows of judges, the Supreme Court guest house, and the main court premises.

The contract will be for a period of two years, with around 100 trained personnel expected to be deployed depending on requirement.

What the job involves

The selected agency will be responsible for providing trained staff to drive away monkeys without harming them, in compliance with animal protection laws. The notice makes it clear that all operations must follow the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and other relevant regulations.

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The manpower will be deployed on a demand basis and may be increased or reduced during the contract period, depending on the situation.

Strict eligibility and conditions

The tender lays down detailed eligibility criteria for bidding agencies, including:

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Prior experience in similar services with government bodies or PSUs

Presence in Delhi-NCR

Minimum workforce strength and financial turnover requirements

Compliance with labour laws such as EPFO, ESIC, and GST

Bidders are also required to submit an earnest money deposit of Rs 13.5 lakh, along with their application.

Why this matters?

Monkey intrusions have long been a recurring issue in parts of the national capital, especially in high-security zones with green cover. The court’s move highlights how even top institutions are grappling with urban wildlife challenges.

The bid submission process has already begun on the government’s GeM portal, with the last date set for April 23.