No More Plastic Plates, Flags, Straws: Ladakh Bans Single-Use Plastics, Violators to Pay ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 for Littering

New Delhi: In a major move aimed at protecting the region's fragile Himalayan ecosystem, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered a strict ban on single-use plastics items across the Union Territory.

Under the new enforcement framework, individuals, commercial establishments, hotels, eateries and institutions found violating the ban will face an environmental penalty of ₹10,000 and Littering in public places will attract a separate penalty of ₹5,000.

Authorities have also announced random inspections at Leh Airport and key entry points into Ladakh to prevent banned plastic items from entering the region.

What Is Banned?

The order prohibits the use, sale, storage, stocking, transportation, distribution and supply of identified single-use plastic items across Ladakh.

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The banned items include plastic cutlery, cups, plates, straws, trays, wrapping films, thermocol decorative materials, plastic flags, plastic stirrers and plastic banners below the prescribed thickness.

Officials said the move is intended to tackle the growing problem of plastic waste, particularly around popular tourist destinations.

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For the first time, a broad network of district and field-level officers has been empowered to enforce anti-plastic and anti-littering regulations.

Officials authorised to inspect premises, issue challans and recover penalties include Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Tehsildars, Executive Magistrates, officers of the Ladakh Pollution Control Committee, Tourism Department officials, Municipal Committee officers, Forest Department personnel and members of the Environment Protection Force.

The new framework also permits the use of videography, photography, CCTV footage and other legally admissible electronic evidence while initiating action against violators.

Why Ladakh Is Taking Tough Action

Known for its glaciers, high-altitude wetlands, mountains and unique biodiversity, Ladakh is particularly vulnerable to the effects of plastic pollution.

Announcing the initiative, Lt Governor Saxena said the objective is to promote responsible tourism and ensure Ladakh's natural beauty remains protected despite increasing tourist arrivals.

He urged both residents and visitors to avoid littering and contribute towards preserving the region's unique environment.

"Ladakh's pristine environment and natural beauty are our greatest treasures. As we develop Ladakh into a world-class tourist destination, development must go hand in hand with environmental responsibility," Saxena said.

Environmental experts have long warned that single-use plastics can remain in the environment for decades, contaminating soil, water bodies and fragile ecosystems.

Improper disposal and burning of plastic waste also release toxic substances that can affect human health, livestock and wildlife.

Further, Officials said plastic waste entering streams, wetlands and glacier-fed water systems has begun affecting water quality and ecological processes in the region.

Apart from environmental damage, littering has also been blamed for degrading natural habitats and diminishing the scenic appeal of Ladakh's landscapes, which attract thousands of domestic and international tourists every year.