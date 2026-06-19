'Treated with Dignity and Compassion': Pakistani National Repatriated to PoK Via Teetwal Friendship Bridge

New Delhi: Days after the Pakistani national apprehended for crossing the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir, he was repatriated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) through the Teetwal Friendship Bridge in Kupwara district on Thursday.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Army confirmed that Khan was treated with dignity and compassion during his stay in India.

"A Pakistani national, Asad Khan, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), who was apprehended in Simari village, Kupwara, on 12 June 2026 after crossing the Line of Control, was repatriated to Pakistan on 18 June 2026," the army said.

The individual, identified as Asad Khan, is a resident of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province. The repatriation was carried out after the completion of all legal and procedural formalities, officials said.

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They added the repatriation reflected its commitment to humanitarian values and professional conduct.

"During his stay in India, Asad Khan was treated with dignity and compassion, reflecting the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to humanitarian values and conduct," the statement read.

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Further, the army said that the safe return of the Pakistani national underscored its ethos, sense of responsibility and adherence to the highest standards of military professionalism.

Apprehended in Kupwara After Crossing LoC

According to the Indian Army, Khan was apprehended on June 12 in Simari village of Kupwara district during a joint operation named 'Operation Simri' conducted by the Indian Army's Chinar Warriors and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

In a statement posted on X at the time, the Chinar Corps said alert troops, working alongside the Jammu and Kashmir Police, swiftly intercepted the intruder after he entered Indian territory.

"Based on specific intelligence input, alert #ChinarWarriors, in a joint operation with @JmuKmrPolice, apprehended a Pak National near Simri Village, Kupwara on 12 Jun 2026, who had crossed the Line of Control under suspicious circumstances. Acting swiftly, the vigilant joint team of #ChinarWarriors and #JmuKmrPolice intercepted the individual and prevented any potential security breach. Apprehended intruder is currently under investigation," Chinar Corps posted via X.