No Night Lights, No Reflectors, No Barricades Amid Dense Fog: Serious Lapses Raise Questions After Noida Techie's Death

Noida: The death of a 27-year-old software engineer has raised questions over the serious lapses and the lack of proper infrastructure in the outer areas of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Yuvraj Mehta lost his life in a tragic incident after crying for help for hours, as police and the fire team failed to rescue him and watched him drown in a flooded ditch in Sector 150.

On Friday night, Yuvraj was returning home from work when his car collided with a drainage boundary amid dense fog and fell into a waterlogged construction pit. The site had reportedly been dug two years ago for the construction of a mall. After falling in the ditch, Yuvraj desperately struggled to stay alive, before finally succumbing to death hours later.

Who Is To Blame?

Many lapses have come to light following the death of the innocent man. Visuals from the place where the accident took place showed that there were no lights on the road. As per reports, the street lights are non-functional in the area. Further, there were no reflectors or reflecting signboards. The road turns at an angle of 90 degrees, making it a dangerous route to travel on amid low visibility with no night lights or reflectors to guide commuters.

As per reports, accidents have taken place on the same spot in the past as well. Despite that, authorities had not erected any barricades to prevent commuters from falling in the construction pit. Following the demise of Yuvraj, authorities are now constructing cement barricades at the spot. The action, if taken earlier, might have stopped the tragic end of Yuvraj Mehta.

Advertisement