'No One Should Endure the Trauma of a Child Born in Prison Like Lord Krishna': Nashik Court Grants Bail to Nida Khan in TCS Conversion Case

A Nashik court has granted bail to Nida Khan, one of the accused in the high-profile TCS BPO case involving allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion and the reasoning behind the order has itself become the story.

What is the TCS conversion case and what was Nida Khan’s role?

The case centers on a woman employed at a Tata Consultancy Services BPO unit, who accused several colleagues of subjecting her to sustained harassment with the alleged goal of pressuring her to abandon her religious identity and convert to Islam. According to the police complaint and subsequent investigation, the accused allegedly mocked Hindu deities, gifted her religious texts, and coached her in Islamic practices over time- actions the complainant says amounted to a calculated, prolonged campaign rather than isolated incidents.

Khan isn't accused of acting alone. Investigators allege she worked alongside two other co-accused, identified as Danish and Tausif, and played a supporting role in the alleged conversion effort. Per the probe, she is accused of gifting the victim a burqa, visiting her home, and personally teaching her how to perform Namaz and other daily religious rituals. The prosecution's case rests on the claim that this was a coordinated attempt to reshape the victim's belief system against her will.

The bail order and its reasoning

What's turned this into national news isn't just the bail itself, but how Additional Sessions Judge Kedar Joshi justified it. In a detailed, ten-page order dated July 6, the judge acknowledged that the evidence against Khan does exist, but leaned heavily on one personal circumstance: Khan is currently five months pregnant.

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Drawing a historical-religious comparison, the judge remarked that no child should have to endure the stigma of being born behind bars much like the mythological birth of Lord Krishna, who, according to Hindu scripture, was born in a prison cell. The judge framed this as a matter of protecting the unborn child's welfare and dignity, arguing that keeping Khan in custody through her pregnancy would serve no real purpose for the ongoing investigation.

The order also pointed out two practical factors that worked in Khan's favor: prosecutors haven't indicated there's anything left to recover or investigate through her custodial interrogation, and the trial itself is expected to take considerable time to conclude. Weighing all of this together, the court concluded that continuing to detain her wouldn't serve any meaningful legal purpose.

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Bail terms and a quick follow-up twist

Khan was initially granted bail on a surety bond of Rs 75,000. But just two days later, on July 8, she was back in court asking for the amount to be lowered, citing financial hardship. The state's prosecution pushed back against the request, but Judge Joshi ultimately agreed to bring the surety down to Rs 50,000.

Advocate Baba Sayyed represented Khan in the proceedings, while Special Public Prosecutor Amit Misar appeared on behalf of the state. The matter is officially listed as Nida Khan vs. State of Maharashtra.