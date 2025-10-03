'No One Should Suffer This Kind Of Loss': Karur Stampede Grief Deepens As Man Loses Wife And Daughter In Tragedy | Image: ANI

Karur: In the aftermath of the tragic stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur district, grief-stricken families continue to grapple with unbearable loss. Among them is Saktivel, a resident of Emur Pudur, who lost his wife, Priyadarshini (35), and daughter, Dharanika (14), in the incident that claimed 41 lives during a public rally led by Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on September 27.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, an emotional Saktivel said, “I don't know who to blame for this. I have no idea what exactly happened. No one should suffer the kind of loss I have gone through.” Recalling the tragic day, he shared, “My wife and daughter went to Vijay's campaign on the 27th at 12 noon.

At that time, I told them that if the crowd was heavy, they should return home. As time passed and they didn't return, I called them around 4.00 pm, but they didn't pick up. Later, I received a voice message from them on WhatsApp. At 7.30 pm, I called again, but there was no response.

The fourth time I called, someone else's voice answered. When I rushed to the hospital and asked, they showed me photos. They were not in the ward receiving treatment. When I went to the mortuary and checked, I found their bodies there.” Meanwhile, today, the Madurai Bench of the High Court will hear the case related to the Karur stampede incident.