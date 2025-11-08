'No One Spared': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Assures Transparency In Pune Land Deal, Vows Action Against All Involved

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday addressed allegations surrounding the Pune land deal involving the son of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, asserting that the government is taking swift and transparent action.

Speaking to the media, CM Fadnavis said FIRs have already been filed against the company and its authorised signatories, adding that "no one has been spared."

Asked about the Opposition parties' criticism over not naming Parth Pawar in the FIR, he said, "Those who don't even understand what an FIR (First Information Report) is are the ones making such baseless allegations. When an FIR is registered, it is filed against the express parties involved."

"In this case, the FIR has been filed against the company and its authorised signatories. It's important to understand that when an FIR is registered, it covers everyone involved: those who signed the documents, those who sold, those who carried out wrongful registration, and those who made alterations. If, during the investigation, new names or links emerge, action will be taken against them as well. In the current FIR, no one has been spared. Let the inquiry report come; action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in it," he said.

Advertisement

"Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also agrees with my view. Even yesterday, we did not wait a single minute; the officers found prima facie guilty were suspended immediately, and FIRs were registered against those primarily responsible. This government does not protect anyone, nor does it hide anything. If anyone commits wrongdoing, this government will never shield them," CM Fadnavis emphasised.

The Maharashtra CM clarified that while an agreement between the parties existed, the payment was pending even as the registry had been completed. Both parties have since applied to cancel the registry, and a notice has been issued. Fadnavis emphasised that cancelling the registry will not affect the ongoing criminal case, and those found guilty after the month-long inquiry will face strict action.

Advertisement

"There was an agreement between the parties, but the exchange of money was still pending. However, the registry had already been completed. Both parties have now filed an application to cancel the registry. As per procedure, they are required to pay certain fees to cancel it, and accordingly, a notice has been issued to them. Further action will be taken after that. Even if this happens, the criminal case that has been filed will not end. The irregularities that have occurred will still be investigated, and whoever is responsible will face action. Along with this, a parallel inquiry is also being conducted under the ACS. The entire inquiry will be completed within a month, identifying all the people involved and based on that, further action will be taken," Devendra Fadnavis said.

According to the complaint filed by Santosh Ashok Hingane, Deputy District Registrar, the accused, Sheetal Kishanchand Tejwani, Digvijay Amarsingh Patil, and suspended Sub-Registrar Ravindra Balkrishna Taru, allegedly conspired to evade stamp duty worth Rs six crore during the registration of a sale deed for land in Survey No. 88, Mouje Mundhwa.

Despite official communication from the district administration dated May 9, 2025, directing payment of Rs 5.89 crore in stamp duty, the sale deed was executed without collecting the mandatory amount. The alleged act resulted in a significant financial loss to the state's exchequer.

The FIR has been filed under Sections 316(5), 318(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, read with Section 59 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Registration in Pune has submitted an interim report to the Additional Chief Secretary in Mumbai on the alleged land scam.

The land in question, approximately 40 acres of government-owned Mahar Vatan land, was reportedly sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Parth Pawar is a partner.