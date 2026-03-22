'No One Will Be Spared': Maharashtra CM Sets Up SIT to Probe Ashok Kharat Case

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the alleged rape case involving Nashik-based astrologer Ashok Kharat is being closely monitored at the highest level.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and the Nashik Police Commissioner is handling the investigation, while efforts continue to encourage people to come forward with their allegations against Kharat.

Addressing media personnel, Fadnavis further warned against politicising the matter.

"There is no point in making baseless statements. The case involving Kharat is extremely serious. Efforts are underway to encourage victims to come forward. Some women have started responding. The entire matter is being monitored at a senior level. The DGP has also been instructed to oversee it. An SIT has been formed, and the Nashik Police Commissioner, along with the SIT, is handling the investigation. I believe no one will be spared in this matter.

The CM emphasised that no one will be spared if found involved. "Attempts are being made to give it a political colour. If anyone has evidence, they should present it, and action will be taken accordingly. However, it should not be politicised. I can provide proof of who all from the opposition were involved, and I have the maximum evidence. But it is with the police, and it is their job to act, not mine."

Speaking on allegations of preferential treatment, Fadnavis said, "Action will be taken against anyone found involved among those who met Kharat. But if we start acting against everyone just for meeting him, then you know how far that would go. Who sanctioned water out of turn for him? Who laid a 40 km pipeline? These facts have already been highlighted, so this issue should not be politicised, it concerns the dignity of women. Misusing influence to exploit women is one of the worst crimes. No matter what, the accused will have to face punishment. The government and police are ready to take all necessary action."

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Responding to the opposition's demand for resignations, Fadnavis questioned selective criticism. "I again ask, who met whom, who has photos with whom. Anyone can have a photo with anyone. But what action should be taken against those who called a special cabinet meeting and supplied water from 40 km away? Those speaking about ministers remain silent on others. Why this selective approach? Some people only want to do politics. We are concerned about the dignity of women, and we will not rest until every affected woman gets justice," he told media persons.

The case pertains to the arrest of Kharat, who has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman over several years under the pretext of spiritual guidance. A Nashik court has remanded him to police custody till March 24. Police said the accused allegedly exploited the complainant between 2022 and December 2025 and used intimidation and manipulation to continue the abuse.

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