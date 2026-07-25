‘No Pak or China Hand, No Foreign Funding’: MEA Fact-Checks News Outlet for Misrepresenting Remarks on Delhi Protests

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly rebutted a news outlet’s social media post, accusing it of misleadingly misrepresenting the statements made by official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a press briefing.

The news outlet had shared a video clip from the MEA’s bi-weekly briefing on its X handle, accompanied by text claiming the Central Government had categorically ruled out any foreign involvement in the ongoing youth protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The post stated: “‘No Pakistan Funding, No Hand of Chinese Agents’. The Central Government has clarified that there are no foreign powers behind the protest… Clarity that there is no truth in the BJP supporters’ campaign claiming this protest is a conspiracy… and that it is receiving foreign funding.”

It further added that the Centre had confirmed “no Pakistan or China conspiracies” and “no evidence whatsoever regarding the involvement of foreign powers,” framing the development as a major setback for BJP supporters who had alleged foreign funding.

Advertisement

In response, the MEA’s Fact Check unit shared a screenshot of the post and issued a clear clarification: “The post is misleading and misrepresents the statement of the Spokesperson.”

The unit quoted Jaiswal’s actual remarks from the briefing: “Madhu, regarding the point you raised about allegations of foreign funding and other such claims in connection with the ongoing protests, I would like to say that I do not have any information on this matter to share with you at this time.”

Advertisement