‘No Place For Such Reprehensible Acts': PM Modi Speaks To CJI Gavai, Strongly Denounces Attack On Him in SC | Image: ANI

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai regarding an attempt by an advocate to attack him in the Supreme Court.

The Prime Minister condemned the act as "reprehensible" and praised Justice Gavai for his composure and professionalism in upholding the spirit of the Constitution.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable."

"I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution," he added in his post.

How the Incident Unfolded

On Monday, a lawyer entered Courtroom 1 of the Supreme Court of India and attempted to hurl an object at Chief Justice BR Gavai with the alleged intent to attack him.

Security personnel intervened immediately and escorted the attacker out of the courtroom.

According to sources, the attacker, while being escorted out, shouted, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan" (India will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan).

Advocate Anas Tanwir, who was present in the courtroom, posted on X, "The attacker was in full uniform, wearing a proximity card and was carrying a bag as well, along with a rolled up bundle of some papers."

Tanwir further noted that the attacker apologized to Justice K. Vinod Chandran, who was sitting alongside the CJI, clarifying that the attempted attack was directed solely at CJI Gavai.

The attacker is currently being questioned by senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of New Delhi and the DCP of the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India has suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore from practice in courts with immediate effect after his alleged attempt to attack Justice Gavai.

The incident stemmed from a hearing regarding a Lord Vishnu idol matter. CJI Gavai had remarked that the petitioner, seeking directions to restore the idol, should pray to Lord Vishnu for a remedy, as the Court declined to entertain the case.