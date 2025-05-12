‘No Place In Pakistan Is Safe For Terrorists’: India's Stern Message After 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi: India has made it clear that no place in Pakistan is safe for terrorists, signalling a major shift in the dynamics between the two nations. The government sources confirmed that India's recent military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’, was designed to target the masterminds of terrorism, rather than just foot soldiers. The operation has sent a strong psychological message that the new normal is not business as usual, and terrorists will no longer be able to find safe havens in Pakistan. The Indian defence officials, while addressing a press conference, following the successful execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’, sent a clear message to Pakistan and Pak-sponsored terrorists.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror strike, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. The Indian Army carried out a pre-dawn calibrated strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan, targeting nine terrorist camps identified in PoJK and Pakistan, including the Muridke hub of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, the operation was conceptualised with a clear military aim to punish the perpetrators and planners of terror and destroy their terror infrastructure. The operation resulted in the deaths of 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudasir Ahmed.

India's Stance On PoK Unchanged

India's stance on Jammu and Kashmir remains unchanged, with government sources reiterating that there will be no discussion on the issue with Pakistan. India's clear stance comes after US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between the two nations. India's government has made it clear that it will not compromise on its sovereignty and territorial integrity. On the other hand, India has consistently maintained a firm stance that the only issue it is willing to discuss with Pakistan is the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, reaffirming its sovereignty and territorial integrity claims over the region.

India's stance remains unchanged despite US President Donald Trump's recent offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. The government sources asserted that India will not engage in discussions on Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan, except for the expectation that Pakistan returns the territory under its illegal occupation.

Pakistan had warned of a response after Operation Sindoor, and according to India's DGMO, the Pakistan Army reported losses of 35 to 40 personnel between May 7 and 10. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to take revenge for the losses suffered during the operation. Despite this, India remains committed to its policy of zero tolerance for terrorism.

The Indian government has adopted a tougher stance on terrorism, equating it with warfare and granting the Army full autonomy in retaliatory actions. The Army Chief has granted full authority to commanders to respond to any violation of the India-Pak understanding of May 10. The Indian armed forces new approach signals a major shift in India's counter-terrorism strategy, with a focus on targeting terrorist networks and infrastructure.

Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Office had urged the global community to stop India from pushing a "sham narrative of the so-called terrorism from Pakistan" to ensure sustainable peace. India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has branded Pakistan the "epicentre of global terrorism," stressing the need for the world leaders to take a strong stance against terrorism.