No Plans To Change Design of Aadhar Card, Confirms Govt

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Sunday dismissed recent media reports and social media claims suggesting that the Aadhaar card will undergo a major redesign by the end of this year, limiting it to just a photograph and a QR code.

In an official statement posted on X, the PIB described such reports as incorrect and urged the public to ignore them to avoid unnecessary confusion.

“There are intermittent news reports and social media posts explaining how Aadhaar’s look may change by the end of this year to just a photo and a QR code, alone. This is NOT CORRECT. There is no plan for any such changes,” the PIB said.

The clarification comes amid recurring online discussions and news articles that have speculated about a stripped-down version of the 12-digit unique identification document issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

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The PIB emphasised that these unverified reports are creating unwarranted confusion among Aadhaar holders. It advised citizens to rely solely on official communications from UIDAI through its verified social media handles and press releases issued via PIB.

“People in general are advised to ignore such reports and social media posts, and refer to official communication from UIDAI through its official social media handles and press releases issued through PIB. Media is also advised not to encourage such information,” the statement added.

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