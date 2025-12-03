Siddaramaiah-Venugopal Meeting in Mangaluru Sparks Political Buzz Amid Ongoing Power Tussle in Karnataka

Mangaluru/Bengaluru: A brief closed-door meeting between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal at the Kaveri Guest House in Mangaluru on Wednesday triggered fresh speculation over the ongoing power tussle within the state Congress.

The CM, accompanied by senior ministers G Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Zameer Ahmed Khan, is also scheduled to host Venugopal for lunch, adding to the political significance of the visit.

The meeting came even as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar prepared to leave for Delhi amid intensified chatter over a possible leadership change. Asked about Shivakumar’s travel, Siddaramaiah reiterated he would go to Delhi “only if called” by the Congress high command. “Let him go. I will go only if I receive a call. I have not received one so far,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Shivakumar Plays Down Delhi Visit, Says It’s ‘Private’

DK Shivakumar dismissed talk of any political agenda behind his Delhi trip, clarifying that he was attending a private marriage ceremony and coordinating preparations for the Congress’ December 14 “vote chori” protest at Ramlila Maidan.

“I am going to Delhi for a private function. On the 14th, we have a big programme. From every district we need at least 300 people. I have told all ministers and MLAs to take responsibility,” he said.

The DCM also brushed off the enthusiastic pro-DKS slogans raised at Mangaluru airport during Venugopal’s arrival.

“For the last 10 years people have been shouting ‘DK DK’. Some say Modi, some say Rahul, some say Siddhu. It’s their love and affection. Nothing wrong in it,” he said.

On comments by Satish Jarkiholi hinting at a change in leadership “thirty months or three years”, Shivakumar stayed circumspect. “I don’t want to comment on our leaders. I speak for myself and my party,” he said.

‘No Political Talks Took Place’: Siddaramaiah Camp

Sources close to Siddaramaiah maintained that his meeting with Venugopal was routine, insisting “no political talks took place”. The CM himself appeared unfazed, reiterating that the Congress government in Karnataka is united.

“When the high command says,” Siddaramaiah responded when asked if Shivakumar could become CM eventually.

The Chief Minister and his Deputy have held two meetings in as many days, the latest over a breakfast of nati chicken and idlis at Shivakumar’s residence, an outreach that both sides claimed reaffirmed unity.

Home Minister: ‘Differences Resolved’

Home Minister G Parameshwara also attempted to cool tempers, stating that whatever minor differences existed had been resolved. “I don’t want to comment unnecessarily. It’s all over now,” he said.

The Watch Controversy

A photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar flaunting what appear to be very expensive watches is doing the rounds on social media, sparking a row over the lavish lives led by public representatives.

In a post on X, BJP Karnataka wrote, "Mr. @siddaramaiah, your definition of Socialism seems to come with a very high price tag. While the people of Karnataka struggle with drought and crumbling infrastructure, our 'Simple Socialist' CM flaunts a Santos de Cartier" with the hashtag #CongressFailsKarnataka.

Reacting to the controversy, Shivakumar said, “He has every right to have a watch. His son or wife might have given it. He has the capacity to buy it. What is there in that?” he said, adding that he himself owns a watch worth ₹24 lakh purchased with his official credit card and declared in his affidavit.