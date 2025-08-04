No Political Parties Filed Claims for Addition or Deletion of Voters in First 24 Hours After Bihar Draft Roll Release: Election Commission

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a statement asserting that no political party has raised any objections regarding additions or deletions in the draft electoral roll for Bihar within the first 24 hours of its publication.

According to the poll body, the window between August 1 (3 PM) and August 4 (3 PM) saw no claims or objections filed by any political party over the inclusion of new voters or the removal of ineligible ones as part of the recently concluded special intensive review. The Commission underlined this as a crucial indicator of transparency and accuracy in the electoral process.

“From 1 August 2025 (3 PM) till 4 August (3 PM), all political parties put together have filed zero claims and objections for the addition of the names of eligible electors and deletion of the names of ineligible electors. 1927, electors have directly filed claims and objections” said ECI.

Meanwhile, 10,977 individuals submitted Form 6 applications, along with the mandatory declaration of citizenship, seeking fresh enrolment in the electoral list.

Separately, 1,927 claims and objections were filed directly by electors themselves, concerning the inclusion of eligible voters and exclusion of ineligible ones from the draft list. Again, these await processing post the mandatory 7-day holding period.

Simultaneously, the ECI has rolled out a focused campaign aimed at increasing voter registration among youth, particularly those turning 18 between July 1 and October 1, 2025. This campaign runs parallel to the special intensive review, which was launched post-enumeration to enhance the credibility and accuracy of the voter rolls in the state.

The draft electoral rolls, now publicly available, cover more than 90,000 polling booths across all 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar. While the rolls are under close watch from opposition parties in the lead-up to elections, the ECI has commended the active engagement of young voters, calling it a promising sign for democratic participation.

To ensure greater accessibility, special voter registration and verification camps have been set up statewide and will operate daily until September 1. These camps are intended to make it easier for eligible voters to register and verify their details.

Reaffirming its commitment to conducting free and fair elections, the Commission urged all electors to verify their information and submit updated photographs to their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) before new voter ID cards are issued.