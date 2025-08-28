'No Quarrel Anywhere…,': Mohan Bhagwat Sets Record Straight On Differences Between RSS and BJP

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday clarified that there is no "quarrel" between the RSS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as both organizations prioritize the nation's interests and share a broader vision.

The BJP has close ideological links to the RSS. The RSS acts as an advisory body to the BJP.

At an event in Delhi, Bhagwat said, "We maintain good coordination with every government, both state and central. However, systems often have internal contradictions. The system, in general, was designed by the British for their rule. So, we need innovations. Even if the person in charge is fully aligned with us, they face hurdles and may or may not overcome them. We must grant them independence. There is no quarrel anywhere."

"All these factors create an appearance of conflict. There may be struggles, but there is no quarrel, as our goal—the good of our country—remains the same," he added.

Bhagwat also emphasized that the RSS does not make governance decisions but only offers advice to the BJP.

"There can be differences of opinion, but not differences in hearts (Humare yahan mat bhed ho sakta hai par mann bhed nahi hai). Does the RSS decide everything? This is completely wrong. It cannot happen. I have been leading the Sangh for many years, and they are running the government. We can only advise, not decide. If we were deciding, would it take so much time? We do not decide," the RSS chief said.

Amid the imposition of US penal tariffs on India, Bhagwat advocated for using indigenous products, citing the Swadeshi movement.

"Self-reliance is the key to everything. For our country to develop, we must be self-reliant in every aspect. International trade will continue, but it should be free from pressure and based on voluntary consent. Following Swadeshi means using what is made at home instead of importing from outside. In the summer, you can make a good lemon drink. Why bring Coca-Cola or Sprite from abroad?" he said.