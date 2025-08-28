'Same Party Associated Itself With Freedom Struggle': BJP Reacts To Row Over Congress's Alleged Use Of Indecent Language Against PM Modi and His Mother

New Delhi: In the latest development in the controversy over the alleged use of indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother at a Congress party event, BJP MP Sambit Patra criticized the Congress, pointing out that it is the same party that historically associated itself with the country's freedom struggle.

"The party that once associated itself with the freedom struggle should be ashamed for making such remarks against the late mother of the Prime Minister, who passed away at the age of 100... The Congress has become a 'Gali Wali' Party, aligned with the fake Gandhi family, which has a sense of entitlement," Patra said.

The BJP leader also alleged that Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has consistently used disrespectful language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is unfortunate... the kind of language being used during a Yatra in Bihar. There is dignity in democracy. The bitterness and language directed at PM Modi and his late mother are shameful for Congress, which once linked itself to the freedom movement of this country. Rahul Gandhi should understand that Modi is the Prime Minister of 140 crore people in this country. People here do not accept undignified language," the BJP leader said.

Listing some of the phrases used against PM Modi by the opposition, Patra asked where else in the world such words would be used against a prime minister.

"Since 2012 and 2013, Congress has used derogatory language for the PM, such as 'Maut Ka Saudagar,' 'Naali ka Keeda,' 'Neech Aadmi,' 'Cockroach,' and 'Virus'... all these abuses have been hurled at the honorable Prime Minister. On top of that, Congress accuses us of 'Hitlershahi' and dictatorship. Where in the world are such words used against a prime minister in a democratic country? For them, even physical assault would be considered democratic," the BJP Lok Sabha MP said.

"Analyze the speeches of Rahul Gandhi before these remarks... He has been using disrespectful language against the PM, the Prime Minister of 140 crore Indians... During the Parliamentary session, the Speaker himself highlighted the opposition's derogatory language... Such language has been used against PM Modi since 2012-13, when they recognized him as a potential leader. There's no difference between Rahul Gandhi, Mani Shankar Aiyar, and Sanjay Raut. There's a competition among the INDIA bloc leaders. Rahul Gandhi is the new Mani Shankar Aiyar of Congress. This politics of abuse is not limited to the Prime Minister," he added.

Patra further slammed the opposition INDIA bloc for criticizing all constitutional authorities in the country.

"The so-called opposition has spared no constitutional authority. You have dragged the Supreme Court to the streets, claiming bias in its judgments. This is nothing but an assault on the Supreme Court. In the past, you called the Army Chief a 'sadak ka gunda'... We don't expect Rahul Gandhi to apologize because he derives pleasure from such abuses... But the people of Bihar will respond," the BJP Lok Sabha MP said.

Union Minister Amit Shah's Response

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress calling the "abusive" language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother as "a stain on our democracy."

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "The use of abusive language filled with expletives against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platform in Darbhanga, Bihar, is not only condemnable but also a stain on our democracy. Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level. They cannot tolerate how a poor mother's son has been sitting in the Prime Minister's chair for the past 11 years and is continuously taking the country forward under his leadership."

"This clearly shows that the Congress party has returned to its old ways and character, through which it has always poisoned the country's political culture. From the time of being the Chief Minister of Gujarat until today, the Gandhi family has left no stone unturned in spreading hatred against Modi. However, now they have crossed all limits of propriety. This is an insult to every mother, every son, for whom 140 crore countrymen will never forgive them," his X post added.

Union Minister JP Nadda's Response

Union Minister JP Nadda has also issued a statement in response to the alleged use of derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his late mother.

In a post on X, JP Nadda said, "The so-called Vote Rights Journey of the Congress, in which the late mother of the country's illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji was abused from the Congress-RJD platform, is highly condemnable and reprehensible. This is also a disregard for Bihar's culture on the soil of Bihar by two princes who have crossed all limits of indecency. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav should immediately apologize for this heinous act."

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Response

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also condemned the incident saying the people of Bihar will respond to the "hateful politics" of the opposition.

In a post on X, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, "The use of indecent language against the honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji from the platform of Congress and RJD is highly condemnable and a fall from political decorum."

"This act by the leaders of the INDI alliance is not just an insult to the Prime Minister ji, but an affront to the sentiments of 140 crore Indian citizens," his post added.

He also credited Prime Minister Modi's mother for raising a son who has become the most popular political leader in the world.

"Remember, an ordinary mother, through her struggles and values, shaped such a son who dedicated himself to the service of the nation and today resides in the hearts of people as the world's most popular leader," UP CM Yogi stated in his X post.

"The people of Bihar will certainly respond to this hateful politics in a democratic manner and protect Indian culture and democratic values," the post added.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Response

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also condemned the incident of alleged use of inappropriate language against the prime minister's mother.

In a post on X, he said, "The use of indecent and objectionable words against the late mother of the honorable Prime Minister Shri

@narendramodi ji from the platform of Congress and RJD is extremely condemnable, a symbol of utter indecency and a vile mentality."

"This is not merely a fall from the dignity of politics, but a direct assault on the motherhood and respect for women deeply embedded in the roots of Indian culture. The leaders from whom the public expects sensitivity and positive politics have stooped to this level, which is clear evidence of the polluted thinking in their inner selves and the frustration from the continuous rejection by the public," he added.

He also said that the public of Bihar will give a befitting response to this in the Assembly elections in the state.

"The aware public of Bihar is watching everything. It will never accept this politics of insult and hatred and will give a befitting reply to it with each and every vote in the upcoming elections," Dhami stated in his X post.

What Did BJP Accuse The Opposition Of?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over a viral video from a rally in Bihar, where allegedly offensive language was used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra.'

A social media post by the BJP read, "Tejashwi and Rahul previously invited leaders like Stalin and Revanth Reddy, who insulted the people of Bihar, to their journey, thereby humiliating the people of Bihar. Now, in their desperation, they are making people hurl abuses at the revered late mother of Prime Minister Modi Ji."

Calling the incident "extremely shameful," the Bharatiya Janata Party stated that even if both leaders ask for forgiveness thousands of times, the people of Bihar will not forgive them.

"Tejashwi and Rahul have allowed such filthy language to be used on their platform that it is not even possible to repeat it in public. This is such a grave mistake that even if Rahul and Tejashwi beg for forgiveness a thousand times by holding their ears and doing sit-ups, the people of Bihar will not forgive them. Extremely shameful!" the BJP posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi Addressed PM Modi As ‘Tu’

Patra's statements also come after Rahul Gandhi, in his Muzaffarpur rally on Wednesday, doubled down on his criticism of PM Modi over claims made by US President Donald Trump regarding the "halting" of conflict between India and Pakistan. Gandhi addressed the PM as "tu" while narrating the incident.