'Delayed Assistance, No Evacuation': Indian Officer Dies Onboard MT Celestial as Crew Resorts to Water Bottles to Preserve Body

New Delhi: A 35-year-old Second Officer Nishanth Uirthanathan from Tamil Nadu died onboard MT Celestial after medical complications and failing to receive timely medical treatment.

Seafarers' unions and crew members have alleged that repeated distress calls seeking medical evacuation went unanswered due to the volatile security situation in the region, leaving the young officer without the urgent care he required.

Captain Issues Distress Call as Body Remains Onboard

According to the captain of MT Celestial, Nishanth passed away on June 11 after falling seriously ill, and now his body remains onboard the vessel due to the absence of proper preservation facilities for more than two days.

In a distress message, the captain described the dire conditions facing the crew.

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"This is the dead body of our second officer. He died two days ago, and his body is decomposing. We reached out to the Indian Embassy but haven't got a positive response. Our company is hiding from us," the captain said.

Further, he stated that crew members have been using cold water bottles in an attempt to slow decomposition, raising serious health and safety concerns onboard.

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‘Beyond any War’: FSUI

The Federation of Seafarers' Union of India (FSUI) has alleged that repeated requests for medical evacuation and emergency assistance were delayed amid the volatile security situation in the region.

According to FSUI Secretary Manoj Yadav, the crew has been struggling not only with security threats but also with a lack of access to medical support.

"One side they are facing continuous missile and drone attacks, and on the other side they are not getting proper medical care," Yadav said.

He further claimed that communication systems onboard had been severely affected, making it difficult for the crew to coordinate rescue efforts and seek urgent assistance.

According to Yadav, the crew has been under immense psychological stress following Nishanth's death and the inability to move his remains ashore.

"This is beyond any war. We can understand what mental pressure the other seafarers are facing onboard," he said.

The union has demanded immediate intervention, preservation and repatriation of the deceased officer's body, support for the crew and a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the delay in assistance.

Indian Embassy Confirms Death, Initiates Repatriation Process

This comes after the Embassy of India in Muscat has confirmed Nishanth Uirthanathan's death and expressed condolences to his family.

In a statement, the embassy said Nishanth passed away due to medical complications and that his mortal remains were currently onboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port.

"The Embassy has been in continuous contact with the ship management company and is coordinating closely with all concerned stakeholders. Necessary arrangements are being made for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India," the statement said.

Incident Comes Amid Growing Maritime Tensions

The tragedy comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, where commercial vessels have increasingly found themselves caught in regional conflicts.

Following this incident, the Ministry of External Affairs recently summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and lodged a strong protest over attacks that resulted in the deaths of Indian mariners.

India has described the use of lethal force against civilian shipping as unacceptable and warned that such actions threaten maritime safety and regional stability.

With the crew still onboard and concerns mounting over conditions at sea, seafarer unions and maritime experts are urging authorities to ensure that humanitarian needs are prioritised despite the ongoing regional tensions.