New Delhi: Many states in India continue to reel under heatwaves with many areas recording mercury at 45.6 degree Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that no relief is expected anytime soon as heatwave conditions will continue in eastern and south India for another five days.

The weather bureau predicted that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely in many places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar, in some parts over Jharkhand until 1 May and in parts of these areas on 2 May.

Portions of Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are also likely to experience heatwaves until 3 May; Telangana from 29 April to 1 May; Konkan on 29 April; and East Uttar Pradesh from 29-30 April, the weather bureau said.

The maximum temperature on Monday touched 44 deg C in some parts of South Bengal districts, Odisha, 42 deg C in many parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Notably, temperatures were recorded 4-8 deg C above normal in parts of South Bengal districts and in some parts of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Several parts of Gangetic West Bengal, some parts of Bihar and Odisha, and pockets of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Konkan, Goa, Rayalaseema and Telangana recorded heatwaves on Sunday, leaving the states in deserted look with less vehicle plying on roads.

The weather bureau predicted that scorching heat conditions will prevail in Kerala and Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, for the next five day; Telangana on 2 May; and Konkan and Goa from 30 April to 1 May.