'No Room for Fraud in Maharashtra': CM Fadnavis Urges People to Share Info on Ashok Kharat in State Assembly Session

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday raised concerns over rising instances of "digital arrest" fraud while referring to the case of Nashik-based astrologer Ashok Kharat, urging citizens to share any information related to the alleged accused with the government.

Addressing the state Assembly, the Chief Minister asserted that Maharashtra would not tolerate fraudulent activities and emphasised that "digital arrests are not subject to any law".

"If you have any information about Bhondubaba Ashok Kharat, please provide it to the government. There should be no room for fraud in Maharashtra. Therefore, if anyone has any information about Ashok Kharat, please provide it to the government," Fadnavis said.

He described digital arrests as a serious form of cyber fraud.

"Digital arrests are a form of fraud. Digital arrests are frauds, just like Ashok Kharat. He stated that digital arrests are a serious matter. The fake policemen who carry out digital arrests are frauds, just like Ashok Kharat, because digital arrests are not subject to any law," Fadnavis further said.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister further advised citizens to remain alert and immediately inform the police if they receive suspicious calls claiming a "digital arrest."

"If someone receives a call about a digital arrest, the first thought that comes to their mind is that Ashok Kharat's brother is calling. They should then immediately inform the police," Fadnavis added.

Fadnavis's remarks come amid an ongoing high-profile investigation into allegations against Ashok Kharat, who has been accused of sexually exploiting a woman under the pretext of spiritual guidance. He also has allegations of fraud against him.

Advertisement

Earlier, Fadnavis had stated that the case is being monitored at the highest level, with instructions issued to the Director General of Police to ensure a thorough probe. He reiterated that no accused would be spared, stressing that the dignity of women remains a top priority for the government.

"The matter is extremely serious. Efforts are underway to encourage victims to come forward, and some women have already begun responding," he had said, cautioning against attempts to politicise the issue. He maintained that misuse of influence to exploit women is a grave offence and assured strict punishment for those found guilty.

The case pertains to the arrest of Kharat, who has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman over several years under the pretext of spiritual guidance. Kharat remained in police custody until Tuesday, and the Nashik court has granted an extension for further investigation until March 29.