‘No School, Phones Snatched, Korean Culture…’: More Details Emerge in Ghaziabad Sisters’ Death Case

New Delhi: As the investigation into the deaths of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad’s Bharat City society continues, police and family members have revealed additional details that shed light on the girls’ home environment, digital habits and influences.

According to the Ghaziabad Police, the three minor sisters, aged 16, 14 and 12, were regular users of online games and appeared to be strongly influenced by Korean culture. References to Korean culture were also found in a handwritten note recovered from the house, police sources said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Nimish Kumar said the family had recently taken away the girls’ mobile phones, which reportedly upset them. Investigators are examining whether this may have contributed to emotional distress in the hours before the incident.

However, the police have maintained that no conclusive online gaming angle has been established so far, even as digital evidence recovered from a mobile phone showed references to a “50 days, 50 tasks” challenge. Officials said the material is still being analysed and no final conclusion has been drawn on its role, if any.

The 8-Page Diary

The police said a diary recovered from the house has become a crucial piece of evidence in the probe. The diary contains eight handwritten pages in which one of the girls purportedly explains the reasons for their extreme step. The first page carries the words “Sorry, Papa,” while subsequent pages mention that the family had taken away her mobile phone and access to games.

The police said several of these entries are written in Korean and the girls have also written their names in Korean in the diary. Officials said the contents are being closely examined as part of the investigation and no final conclusions have yet been drawn.

Father Married Two Sisters

Family circumstances have also come under scrutiny. The girls’ father had married two sisters, police confirmed. Initially, his first marriage did not result in children, following which he married his sister-in-law as a second wife. Three children were born from the second marriage, and later, the first wife also gave birth to two children.

Of the three girls who allegedly died by suicide, two were daughters of the second wife, while one was the daughter of the first wife. Both wives and all the children were living together in the same flat, police said.

Out Of School For 2 Yrs

Another significant detail emerging from the probe is that the three girls had not been attending school for the past two years. Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding their education and daily routine during this period.

What The Father Said

Speaking to Republic, the girls’ father recounted the moments after the incident. He said he heard a noise and went to check the room, only to find it locked from the inside. After breaking open the door, he saw one girl lying on the ground below and rushed downstairs, where he found all three girls injured.

The father said the family was aware that the girls played a Korean game, though they initially believed the children were making videos for YouTube and did not fully understand the nature of the game. Police said evidence suggests the girls first removed a section of the window, placed a ladder-like structure near it and then jumped from the ninth floor.