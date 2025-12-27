'No Social Media Or Phones': Two Lucknow Sisters, Distressed Over Pet Dog's Illness, Ends Life By Consuming Phenyl

Lucknow: A shocking case came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow where two sisters ended their life after consuming phenyl at their home in Doda Kheda-Jalalpur area, stated the cops.

The sister duo- Radha Singh (26) and Jiya Singh (22)- reportedly battling depression took this extreme step as they were distressed over their pet dog's illness.

The cops were apprised about the incident after local private hospital around 2.30 pm on Wednesday dialed them stating that two sisters had been admitted after allegedly consuming phenyl.

Radha Singh had died during treatment, while Jiya Singh was later referred to King George's Medical University in central Lucknow, where she also succumbed.

Batlling Depression

Preliminary probe revealed that both sisters were battling from depression, as per reports, one sister had tuberculosis, which had aggravated her mental health condition, while the other had been battling depression since 2014.

Furthermore, the parents of the victim, Gulab Devi and Kailash Singh, were also reportedly unwell.

The cops, while commenting on the case said that the dog, whom the sisters adopted, had been ill for nearly a month, which left both women "increasingly distressed and withdrawn".

The sisters appeared more depressed since the dog fell sick as they had grown deeply attached to it, though it is not yet clear whether issues related to its treatment directly led to the incident, the police said.

Further probe also led to the revelation that neither of the sisters used mobile phones or social media and largely stayed indoors. One of them was known to have frequent anger outbursts and would sometimes damage household items, they said.

Also, no video or audio footage has been recovered related to the incident and it was their mother who informed the neighbours about the incident, added the cops.