'No Speculation, Only Facts...': NCP (SP) Leader Jitendra Awhad Says Door Open for Issue-Based Support To NDA

New Delhi: Amid intense speculation surrounding parliamentary numbers, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Jitendra Awhad has stated that the party is open to extending issue-based support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), emphasizing that their stance is guided strictly by constitutional principles.

Speaking exclusively, Awhad downplayed swirling rumors about political realignments, maintaining that the party evaluates matters strictly on merit.

"We are supporting what is constitutionally correct. I don't think there should be any speculation. I'm not here to respond to speculation; I'm here to just state the facts," Awhad said exclusively to Republic TV.

The remarks follow similar sentiments expressed earlier by senior party leaders, including MP Supriya Sule, who noted that the party would review legislative bills comprehensively before determining its stand on a case-by-case basis.

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With the NDA requiring a robust majority to clear crucial legislations- including key items lined up for the current session- the stance adopted by the NCP-SP has kept political watchers guessing over potential floor coordination on select national bills.

Notably, with the ruling alliance aiming to secure a strong majority to pass crucial and potentially contentious legislations like the upcoming delimitation-related bills, political circles have been abuzz over possible realignments and issue-based floor coordination.

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