'No Such Discussion...Will Follow Party's Decision': DK Shivakumar Responds As CM Siddaramaiah Dismisses Karnataka Power-Sharing Theory

New Delhi: In a significant political development amid the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday stated that he had never said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would not complete five years. He added that he had also not mentioned that the high command is not in Siddaramaiah’s favour, and emphasised that Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister because the high command supports him. He holds that position as per the party’s decision.

DK Shivakumar said, “I have never said he will not be there for five years. I have also not said that the high command was not in his favour. He is the Chief Minister of the state because the high command is with him.”

He further added that amid the ongoing speculations, they will abide by the party’s decision.

The CM's remarks comes in backdrop of Siddaramaiah's intention to remain Chief Minister of Karnataka despite steadily increasing pressure from his deputy, DK Shivakumar, who has pinned hopes of a mid-term leadership change.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah in the state assembly today denied making any deal to that effect, and declared "I have completed a five-year term once (and now) I have become Chief Minister again. And, according to me, the high command is in my favour. There was no decision that it will be shared for 2.5 years."

It was the second time in four days that Siddaramaiah dismissed the possibility of him stepping down midway through the term. On both occasions, however, he put the ball in the court of the party high command, saying it would take the final call.

Speculations over power-sharing in Karnataka, fueled by the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, have become heated once again after the CM's assertion on Friday.

Meanwhile, amid brewing storm in Karnataka’s power politics, the two leaders- DKS and Siddaramaiah- earlier shared two ‘power breakfasts’ recently where DK Shivakumar hosted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for breakfast on December 2 with steaming plates of traditional Nati chicken and Idlis to discuss the ongoing political speculation in the state.

This meeting was followed by a high-level interaction between the two leaders on the morning of November 29 at Siddaramaiah's Cauvery residence where idli, upma, and kesari, and probably coffee too was on the menu amid the raging power struggle.