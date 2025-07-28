Trump Lie Called Out of Floor on Indian Parliament by EAM Jaishankar | WATCH

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a categorical statement in the Lok Sabha on Monday, clarifying that no calls took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump between April 22 and June 17.

This clarification came during the debate on Operation Sindoor, addressing claims that Donald Trump had intervened to broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during that period.

S Jaishankar firmly stated, "I want to make two things very clear. One, at no stage in any conversation with the United States was there any linkage with trade and what was going on."

He added, "Secondly, there was no call between the Prime Minister and President Trump from the 22nd of April when President Trump called up to convey his sympathy and the 17th of June, when he called up Prime Minister Modi in Canada to explain why he could not meet."

S Jaishankar further revealed that several countries had contacted India on May 10, informing that Pakistan was ready for a ceasefire. However, India made it clear to all parties that it would only consider ceasefire discussions if they came through the established Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) channel.

Amit Shah Loses Cool as Opposition Interrupts S Jaishankar During Operation Sindoor Debate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened strongly, criticizing the Opposition for what he perceived as their lack of faith in India's own foreign minister. "I have an objection that they don't have faith in an Indian Foreign Minister," Shah said, adding, "I can understand the importance of foreign in their party. But this doesn't mean that all the things of their party should be imposed here in the House."

Amit Shah's remarks escalated as he commented, "This is the reason why they are sitting there (opposition benches), and will remain sitting there for the next 20 years," drawing strong reactions from the treasury benches.