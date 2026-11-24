New Delhi: Delhi Police sources said the manner in which Nabeel entered the police station and attacked police personnel with a sharp pocket knife indicated an attempt to spread terror. However, till now, investigators have not established any terror angle in the incident.

On Monday, the accused, Nabeel, attacked five Delhi Police personnel with a knife. They were injured in a knife attack at Jama Masjid Police Station in Central Delhi, police said. He was summoned to the police station in connection with a family dispute. Police said that the accused was shot in both legs during his subsequent apprehension.

The accused has undergone surgery and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Once his condition stabilises and he regains consciousness, he will be jointly interrogated by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other agencies to ascertain his motive.

Investigators are also examining the possibility of any connection with any group after the incident, following social media claims about the Shahzad Bhatti angle, suggesting that similar attacks in different states were allegedly carried out at his behest.

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However, in this incident, no such link has emerged during the preliminary investigation so far. The possibility will be examined during questioning.

The police will also scrutinise the accused's Google search history and digital footprint to ascertain whether he searched for any specific material or planned the attack. So far, no Facebook or Instagram account linked to him has been found, although efforts are underway to identify his social media presence.

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During the investigation, it has also emerged that Nabeel earlier worked with his father in the business of printing religious books, (if needed then mention including the Quran).

He allegedly used to assault his father, who later died of a heart attack.

According to preliminary findings, the accused was unemployed and did not engage in any regular work. He allegedly used to assault his mother and sister and was reportedly given Rs 200 daily for his personal expenses.

Investigators are also probing whether the accused was consuming narcotic substances or was under the influence of drugs.

Once medically fit, Nabeel will be subjected to joint interrogation by the IB and other agencies to establish the motive behind the attack and determine whether there was any conspiracy or external influence.

On Monday, Delhi police said, at around 2:30 PM, an incident occurred at Jama Masjid police station involving Nabeel (approximately 30 years), a resident of Kala Mahal, Jama Masjid, Delhi, who had been called to the police station for counselling on a complaint made by his mother and sister, alleging that he was troubling them.

"During interaction with the police personnel, the accused suddenly pulled out a knife and attacked the police staff present inside the police station, causing injuries to their faces and necks. SI Ajay, SI Arvind and HC Harender sustained serious injuries, while ASI Shri Krishna and HC Baljeet also sustained injuries. All five injured personnel were shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment," police said.

Following the attack, the accused fled from the police station and allegedly snatched a scooter from a member of the public to facilitate his escape.