'No Thrust, Plane Not Taking Lift': Chilling Pilot May Day Call After Which It All Went Silent | Image: Republic

Ahmedabad: A devastating crash occurred moments after takeoff when Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed near Ahmedabad airport. The aircraft was en route to London Gatwick and had 242 people on board.

The crash followed a Mayday distress call from the pilot, who reported, "No thrust, plane not taking lift." The plane fell into a residential area shortly after departure, resulting in a significant number of casualties.

Flight Details and Pilot Information

The flight, registered as VT-ANB, took off from Runway 23 at 1:39 PM IST. The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who had over 8,200 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, with 1,100 hours of experience. The flight was bound for London Gatwick Airport when the critical incident occurred.

Distress Call and Loss of Communication

Just after takeoff, the pilot made an emergency Mayday call, citing the aircraft's inability to gain lift due to a potential engine failure or thrust loss. This alarming signal was followed by the sudden loss of communication, leading to the tragic crash.

Emergency Response and Casualties

Emergency services quickly rushed to the crash site, where thick smoke was visible. Initial reports suggest at least 30 fatalities, with several others injured. The aircraft’s fuel load, necessary for the long-haul journey, intensified the fire upon impact. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. A team from Boeing is also expected to assist.