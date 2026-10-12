‘No Voter Deletion Without Hearing’: Rahul Gandhi, 10 INDIA Bloc Leaders File Plea in SC Against ECI’s SIR

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with other 10 INDIA bloc leaders, has filed a petition before the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The petition filed by Rahul Gandhi and 10 other Opposition leaders in the Supreme Court challenges the manner in which the Election Commission has taken decisions relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It seeks disclosure of the EC’s complete files, agendas, minutes, notings and objections concerning the disputed decisions, including the June 24, 2025 decision to commence the SIR, as well as ECINET and ERONET access logs.

It also seeks a judicial examination of whether these decisions were taken in accordance with Article 324 of the Constitution, the 2023 law governing the Election Commission and the Supreme Court’s ruling in T.N. Seshan vs Union of India.

Among the substantive reliefs sought, the petition asks the court to ensure that no elector is deleted without notice and a reasonable opportunity of hearing, and to direct publication, booth-wise, of deleted electors along with reasons for deletion and demographic details.

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It also seeks an independent committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to audit deletions and modifications in electoral-roll databases, including ECINET and ERONET. The petition further seeks an interim suspension of the ongoing SIR pending adjudication.

The petition specifically asks the court to direct the ECI to ensure that “every decision of the Election Commission relating to the Special Intensive Revision is taken and duly minuted” in accordance with the 2023 Act. It also seeks a direction that “no elector is deleted from the electoral roll without notice and a reasonable opportunity of hearing in accordance with law.”

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In their plea, the opposition bloc has impleaded Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, alongside the ECI.

Petitioners include Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, CPI(M) MP MA Baby, CPI leader D Raja, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi, NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule and Indian Union Muslim League leader Mohammed Basheer.

This comes as INDIA bloc leaders arrived at the Supreme Court after their march from central Delhi. AISA president Neha Bora also participated in the march led by Rahul Gandhi.

The march was joined by prominent Opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Tejashwi Yadav and Supriya Sule.