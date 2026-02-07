'No Warning Signs, Barricades or Lighting at Site': FIR Reveals After ‘Killer Pit’ Claims 25-Year-Old Man Life in Delhi's Janakpuri

'No Warning Signs, Barricades or Lighting at Site': FIR Reveals After ‘Killer Pit’ Claims 25-Year-Old Man's Life in Delhi's Janakpuri | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The FIR has been registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Janakpuri Police Station in connection with the death of the 25-year-old man who fell into an open pit along with his motorcycle in Delhi’s Janakpuri area late on Thursday night.

The FIR reveals that no warning signs, reflectors, barricades or proper lighting arrangements were present at the site, and no security guard had been deployed, as well as that the pit was left open in the middle of a public road without any safety measures.

Further, it notes that "it was well within the knowledge of Delhi Jal Board and its contractor that leaving an open pit on a public road without safety measures could result in a person falling and losing his life."

An FIR was also registered against the contractor and officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for civic negligence.

Open pit Dug out by Delhi Jal Board

The investigation revealed that the pit had been dug during excavation work being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board.

Quoting the medical report, the FIR states: "Patient was brought to ER in an unconscious and unresponsive state with an alleged history of being found roadside near Joginder Singh Marg at around 08:00 am. Injury details include a grazed abrasion over the epigastric region, and the patient was brought in dead."

Police said that despite efforts, no eyewitness could be traced either at the spot or at the hospital.

A crime team and officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory were called to examine the site, and photographs were taken as part of the investigation.

On the basis of the spot inspection, medical evidence and other material facts,

Further investigation is underway.

‘Killer Pit’ Claims Life In Delhi

A young man died after falling into an open pit along with his motorcycle in Delhi’s Janakpuri area late on Thursday night, allegedly due to civic negligence. The pit reportedly falls under the purview of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Kamal, a resident of Kailashpuri. According to initial information, Kamal was returning home from his office, the HDFC Bank call centre in Rohini, Sector 10, late at night when the incident occurred.

Family members said Kamal was in constant contact with them while travelling back home. However, when he failed to return till late at night and his phone became unreachable, the family began searching for him.

The family alleged that they visited multiple police stations through the night, including Janakpuri, Sagarpur, Vikaspuri and Rohini, but claim their concerns were not taken seriously. “After searching the entire night, we finally received a call from the police around 7.30 am,” a friend of the victim said, adding, “When we reached the spot, Kamal was found inside a manhole along with his motorcycle.”

Speaking to Republic after the tragedy, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO, Kushal Raj Sharma, said corrective measures are being taken to ensure public safety, and strict legal action will be taken against anyone found responsible.