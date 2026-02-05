‘No Worrying Surge’: Delhi Police Junk Reports Pegging Missing People Cases At 807 In 15 days

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday clarified that there has been "no significant surge" in missing people cases in the national capital.

The police said that in January 2026, the figure was 1,777 cases, as on average, around 2,000 people are reported missing each month in the national capital.

Delhi Police said the number of people reported missing in the national capital has remained largely stable over the past decade, with annual figures hovering between 23,000 and 24,000 since 2016, despite rapid population growth.

The Delhi Police statement comes amid reports of the disappearance of 807 people from Delhi in just 15 days, an average of nearly 54 people every day, which has raised serious questions about public safety and policing in the city.

However, Delhi Police data shows that since 2016, a total of 1,80,805 missing persons have been traced and reunited with their families, reflecting a recovery rate of about 77 per cent.

Delhi police said the absence of an upward trend indicates the issue has not escalated over the years, though every disappearance remains a matter of concern.

Police attributed the recovery rate to initiatives such as Operation Milap and the use of technology, including AI-based facial recognition tools.

However, the data also highlights concerns, with the number of females yet to be traced rising from 1,606 in 2016 to 5,576 in 2025. In 2025, 9,087 out of 24,508 missing cases remained unresolved.

In 2020, the number of missing cases was the lowest at 17,944, due to pandemic-related lockdowns.

Earlier, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal raised concerns about safety and security after reports of 807 missing persons in the first 15 days of 2026.