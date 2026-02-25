Noida Authority Declares Sector 15A's 40-Year-Old Park A Religious Site, Angry Residents Launch 'Chipko Movement'

Noida: Residents from Sector 15A have raised objections to Noida Authority's plan to transform a 40-year-old public park into a religious site. Angry locals gathered at Vrindavan Park wearing “Let The Plants Be” T-shirts, arguing that the move threatens the area’s green cover. Some were even seen embracing trees in a ‘Chipko movement’.

Earlier this month, the Noida Authority launched a scheme for setting up religious places/sites in the park, following which 59 residents filed a petition against it in the Allahabad High Court.

Residents have also launched a social media account 'Save 15a Noida park' to fight for their cause. In a post on X, the residents noted how the construction of a temple will attract an "unregulated crowd" in the area.

"A well-built mandir is open to all and satsangs, festivals, seva & prasad will draw diverse, unregulated crowds," the tweet read, adding, "Our sector internal roads are not prepared for the added influx of crowd which cannot be controlled. Especially since the proposed area is on the main sector entry road." The residents also tagged Noida Authority CEO and Gautam Buddha Nagar DM, Medha Roopam, to the post.

Advertisement

200 Mature Trees Under Threat

Locals of Sector 15A have highlighted that the move to disrupt the green cover comes at a time when cities are struggling to breathe and urban spaces are rapidly disappearing. They flagged that as many as 200 mature trees are under threat due to scheme of Noida Authority.

“Vrindavan Park has served the community for over 40 years and contains approximately 200 mature trees, walking tracks, landscaped areas, and children's play facilities. It is used daily by families, senior citizens, and young children, and is among the few green lungs in the sector,” the residents said, adding that in a city which is already grappling with deteriorating air quality and shrinking open spaces, the loss of established green cover cannot be treated as a routine administrative matter.

Advertisement

A group of residents of Sector 15A said, “Our concern is not directed toward any religion or faith practice. This is about governance, the rule of law, and the protection of our designated green spaces. Urban parks are not vacant plots waiting to be repurposed. They are essential public infrastructure-critical for environmental balance, children's wellbeing, and elderly residents' health.”