Noida BMW Hit-and-Run: 5-Year-Old Girl’s Uncle Dies During Treatment; Father Critical, Accused Were Drunk and Fled After Crash

New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events following the Noida BMW hit-and-run, 18-year-old Mohammad Raja Ansari, uncle of five-year-old Ayat Khatun has died during treatment. Ayat had died on the spot after a speeding BMW rammed into the scooter carrying her, her father, and her uncle in Noida's Sector-30 in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased child, Ayat, was returning from the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health with her father, Gul Mohammad (37), and uncle Raja after seeking treatment for an ear infection. All three were residents of Sector-45, Sadarpur Khajur Colony in Noida and originally hail from Sitamarhi, Bihar.

According to eyewitnesses and police, the trio was exiting the hospital a little after 12 AM on a scooter when they took the wrong side to access a nearby U-turn about 200 metres away. It was at this point that a Haryana-registered BMW, allegedly driven at high speed by 22-year-old Yash Sharma, hit them head-on. Ayat was seated between the two men on the scooter.

Police received an emergency call at 12.15 AM and rushed the victims to a private hospital in Sector-27. Ayat was declared dead on arrival. Gul Mohammad suffered severe facial injuries, while Raja sustained multiple fractures in his legs, arms, and head. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Ghaziabad’s Smart Hospital. Gul Mohammad remains in critical condition and is currently admitted to Noida’s Kailash Hospital.

The accused, Yash Sharma and his associate Abhishek Rawat, both 22, were arrested around 4 AM on Sunday. Police said Sharma had taken the car four days earlier from his business associate Gagandeep Singh, who owns the BMW, with the intention of selling it. On the night of the crash, Sharma and Rawat had allegedly consumed alcohol at Sharma’s residence and were out on a joyride toward the elevated road.

After the collision, the two fled the spot and returned to Sharma’s house, informing Gagandeep Singh of the incident. Singh was later contacted by the police and instructed to bring the accused to Noida Sector-20 police station, where they were arrested.

Police also confirmed that the number plate of the BMW had broken off during the crash, which helped investigators trace the vehicle. The car has since been seized. Medical reports have confirmed that both Sharma and Rawat were inebriated at the time of the incident.