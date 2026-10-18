Noida Family Deaths: Father Allegedly Mixed Poison in Noodles Amid Property Dispute, Police Probe Reveals

New Delhi: The deaths of five members of a family in Greater Noida have taken a new turn, with police investigating a suspected suicide angle, a prolonged property dispute and a voice note allegedly recorded by the deceased father blaming three relatives for the family's circumstances.

Mahesh, 37, his wife Lalita, 35, and their three children - Laddu, 11, Mishti, 7, and Sakshat, 3 - were found dead at their home in Nagla Shri Padam village under the jurisdiction of Rabupura police station on Saturday, October 17.

The deaths initially raised suspicions of food poisoning after the family reportedly consumed tea and noodles on Friday night. However, post-mortem examinations indicated signs of poisoning, prompting investigators to examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

According to police, the exact cause of death will be established after forensic examination of preserved viscera samples from all five bodies. The samples have been sent for laboratory analysis.

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Voice Note Names Two Sisters, Brother-in-Law

A voice note found on Mahesh's mobile phone has emerged as a key piece of evidence in the investigation. According to police, Mahesh allegedly blamed his two sisters and a brother-in-law for the circumstances faced by his family.

The recording has brought renewed attention to a property dispute that investigators believe may have contributed to the family's distress. Police are examining the contents of the voice note alongside other evidence to establish the sequence of events leading to the deaths.

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Three relatives named in the case have been arrested, according to reports. The arrests followed a complaint lodged by another brother-in-law of Mahesh, who alleged that the accused had been harassing Mahesh and his family.

Police have registered a case based on the complaint. However, the allegations against the three accused and their alleged connection to the deaths remain under investigation.

Noodles Not Yet Established As Cause Of Death

The family’s deaths were initially suspected to be linked to food poisoning because they had reportedly eaten noodles and consumed tea the previous night.

However, the post-mortem examinations indicated signs of poisoning. Doctors preserved the viscera samples for forensic testing to determine the substance involved, if any, and establish the precise cause of death.

Investigators are examining the possibility of suicide alongside the suspected poisoning angle. The findings of the laboratory tests are expected to help clarify the circumstances in which the five family members died.

The precise sequence of events and the role, if any, of the property dispute in the deaths remain to be established.

Property Dispute Under Investigation

The alleged property dispute has become a central part of the police investigation following the discovery of Mahesh's voice note and the complaint of harassment filed by his relative.

Police are investigating whether the family had been facing prolonged distress over the dispute and whether the allegations made in the recording can be corroborated through other evidence.

The three arrested relatives' alleged involvement has not yet been conclusively established. Investigators are examining the complaint, the voice recording and forensic findings as part of the ongoing probe.

The deaths occurred at the family's residence in Nagla Shri Padam village in Greater Noida. While the initial suspicion centred on the food consumed by the family, the subsequent findings and the voice note have shifted the focus towards suspected poisoning, a possible suicide and the alleged property dispute.