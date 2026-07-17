Noida High-Rise Fire: AC Short Circuit Triggers Fire at Paras Tierea Society, No Injuries Reported

New Delhi: A fire broke out at Paras Tierea Society in Sector 137, Noida, on Thursday after an air conditioner installed on the seventh floor reportedly developed a short circuit, officials said.

According to preliminary information, the blaze erupted following the suspected electrical fault in the AC unit. The society's maintenance team responded immediately and managed to bring the fire under control before the fire department reached the spot.

Fire department officials later arrived at the society, inspected the affected area, and ensured there was no risk of the fire reigniting.

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No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident. The exact cause of the fire is expected to be confirmed after further inspection.