Noida Horror: Massive Fire Engulfs PG Building In Mamura; 2 Dead, Over 100 Rescued
A devastating fire ripped through a G+4 residential building housing nearly 50 families in Noida's Mamura village. Authorities suspect the blaze started while an electric scooter was being charged before spreading to nearby vehicles and filling the building with thick smoke.
- India News
- 1 min read
A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building being used as a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Mamura village under Noida's Phase-3 on Wednesday, leaving at least two people dead and 50 families trapped.
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A rescue operation was immediately launched involving multiple fire tenders and police teams. According to eyewitnesses, the G+4 building housed nearly 50 families, many of whom were trapped after thick smoke engulfed the upper floors. Firefighters launched a large-scale evacuation and rescued around 150 occupants from the building.
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