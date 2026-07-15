Updated 15 July 2026 at 15:29 IST Noida Horror: Massive Fire Engulfs PG Building In Mamura; 2 Dead, Over 100 Rescued A devastating fire ripped through a G+4 residential building housing nearly 50 families in Noida's Mamura village. Authorities suspect the blaze started while an electric scooter was being charged before spreading to nearby vehicles and filling the building with thick smoke.