New Delhi: A job offer promising a better salary and career opportunities in India allegedly turned into a trap for 164 foreign nationals, who were brought to the country, stripped of their passports and forced to participate in an international cyber fraud operation.

In a significant operation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch saved 72 Malaysians and 92 Indonesians from a location in Noida's Sector 136 that was reportedly being used as a hub for cybercrime and human trafficking. Tan Guan Wei, a 25-year-old Malaysian national, has been detained in relation to the investigation, while Sunil Kumar and Sushil Bhati, two suspected important syndicate members, are still at large.

The operation has exposed how fake overseas employment opportunities are being used to recruit foreign nationals and push them into organised cyber fraud networks, with victims in their own countries becoming the targets.

From promising job offers to confiscated passports: How the racket operated

The authorities claim that the syndicate especially targeted individuals in Malaysia and Indonesia with offers of improved career prospects and enticing pay in India. But after they got there, they were allegedly forced to work at a call center for cyber fraud, had their passports revoked, and had their freedom of movement restricted.

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The rescued people were housed in paying guest (PG) facilities, where they were allegedly denied freedom of movement and served subpar food. In order to coerce those who refused to take part in the fraudulent activities, they were allegedly beaten.

The foreign nationals were allegedly given written scripts to contact potential victims, primarily in Indonesia and Malaysia, and trained to follow a specific technique of cyber fraud.

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Fake women’s profiles, online relationships and investment traps

Investigators said the syndicate used fabricated female identities and social media accounts to approach unsuspecting people. The foreign nationals were instructed to initiate conversations, establish online relationships and gradually build trust with their targets.

After gaining their confidence, the operators would persuade victims to put money into fraudulent trading and investment platforms.

"Using these profiles, the foreign nationals were instructed to initiate conversations, develop online relationships and gradually gain the confidence of their targets. Once trust was established, the victims were persuaded to invest money through fraudulent trading and investment platforms," the officer said.

The alleged fraud was carried out through websites and Android Package Kit (APK)-based applications that presented investment opportunities as legitimate and promised high returns. Once victims transferred their money, the funds were allegedly siphoned off through the network.

The Crime Branch started investigating the racket after receiving an e-mail alert about the operation around a week before the raid.

"We got to know about the fraud after the crime branch received an email alert about the alleged racket around a week ago, following which its officers began developing intelligence about the network," a police officer said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) HGS Dhaliwal said he immediately formed a dedicated team to investigate the matter and take action.

"As soon as we received information about the cyber racket, I personally constituted a specialised team and directed the officers to take immediate action," Dhaliwal said.

Initial intelligence suggested that between 60 and 70 foreign nationals could be held and forced to work at the facility. However, the police found 164 people during the operation.

355 phones, 168 computers and 174 passports seized

The investigation has also brought two alleged key links in the operation under the scanner: Sunil Kumar and Sushil Bhati. According to the police, Bhati was responsible for arranging the PG accommodations and transportation for the foreign nationals. Both men are currently on the run.

"During the entire investigation, two names -- Sunil Kumar and Sushil Bhati -- cropped up. Bhati used to arrange the PG accommodations and transportation facilities. Both are on the run and will be arrested soon," a police officer said.

Police teams are searching for the accused across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan. Investigators have also received leads about their possible whereabouts.

Certain bank accounts allegedly maintained by the two men have been identified. These accounts were reportedly used to pay accommodation rents and other expenses related to the operation. The police are now examining the financial transactions to determine how the money was transferred, who benefited from it and where the proceeds of the alleged fraud went.

Tan Guan Wei, who belongs to Negeri Sembilan in Malaysia, is being questioned about his alleged role in the network, his connections with other members and his involvement in operating the fraudulent platforms.

During the raid, the Crime Branch seized a large quantity of electronic equipment and documents allegedly used in the operation. The recoveries include:

355 mobile phones, of which 335 were old or used handsets and 20 were new devices in sealed packaging.

168 desktop computers and 26 laptops.

53 SIM cards, including 31 international and 22 Indian connections.

174 passports, comprising 95 Indonesian and 79 Malaysian passports.



Servers and other electronic equipment were also recovered. Investigators are examining the seized devices to identify the victims, trace the communication channels used by the syndicate and establish the financial transactions connected to the fraudulent platforms.

A cross-border trafficking pattern: Indians have faced similar traps abroad

The Noida operation has also drawn attention to a wider international problem involving human trafficking and cyber fraud. While foreign nationals were allegedly brought to India and forced to target people in their home countries, Indian citizens have faced similar situations in several South-East Asian nations.

In countries such as Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos, Indians have previously been lured with promises of well-paying jobs before being taken to cyber fraud centres and forced to cheat people. Social media platforms and unscrupulous recruitment agencies have reportedly been used to attract potential recruits.

Government figures highlight the extent of the problem. Between 2022 and 2025, Indian missions helped rescue 2,533 Indians from Cambodia, 2,297 from Lao PDR and 2,168 from Myanmar.